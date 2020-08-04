3 men stranded on Pacific island rescued after writing SOS in sand

Photos from the scene reveal the men may have used palm fronds to ensure the SOS was visible from the air.

An Australian military helicopter later landed on shore with food and water.

All three men were in good condition and a Micronesian patrol vessel picked them up, the AP reported.

Regional news outlets were unable to identify the men or their nationalities.

“I am proud of the response and professionalism of all on board as we fulfill our obligation to contribute to the safety of life at sea wherever we are in the world,” Capt. Terry Morrison, the commanding officer of the Canberra, said in a statement.

The Federated States of Micronesia comprises about 600 tiny islands scattered across the Pacific east of the Philippines.

SOS is an internationally recognized distress signal used in Morse code.