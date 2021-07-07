3 arrested after police chase in stolen car ends in crash near Midtown Topgolf

Three men were arrested after authorities said they led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car Tuesday and then crashed it into a utility pole near the Midtown Topgolf.
The three suspects initially ran away from the car crash but were arrested shortly after, Atlanta police said in a statement.
Authorities said the suspects were being chased by a Georgia State Patrol trooper when they smashed into a pole on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard about 3:35 p.m. It is not clear where the vehicle was reportedly stolen from or how authorities located it.
The suspects were taken into custody by Atlanta police officers following a brief foot chase. When the suspects were caught, officers found two weapons on them, police said. Their names were not released.
An investigation is ongoing.