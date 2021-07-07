ajc logo
3 arrested after police chase in stolen car ends in crash near Midtown Topgolf

The crash ended near the Topgolf on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, police said.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Three men were arrested after authorities said they led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car Tuesday and then crashed it into a utility pole near the Midtown Topgolf.

The three suspects initially ran away from the car crash but were arrested shortly after, Atlanta police said in a statement.

Authorities said the suspects were being chased by a Georgia State Patrol trooper when they smashed into a pole on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard about 3:35 p.m. It is not clear where the vehicle was reportedly stolen from or how authorities located it.

The suspects were taken into custody by Atlanta police officers following a brief foot chase. When the suspects were caught, officers found two weapons on them, police said. Their names were not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

