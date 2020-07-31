2nd man arrested in monthslong Middle Georgia meth investigation

After a monthslong investigation, a Newton County man was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking and selling methamphetamine.
Jessie Colt Hannah of Covington was captured by Butts County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. marshals in an operation that led to similar charges earlier this week against a member of a white supremacist prison gang.
Andy Kirk Davis, a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the two-month investigation, the sheriff’s office previously said. He is accused of trafficking meth throughout Butts, Newton and Putnam counties.
In Butts County, he is charged with three felonies, including two counts of meth trafficking. He faces meth trafficking charges in the other two counties as well.
“Our investigation revealed that Hannah operated as an underling for Davis’ operation and distributed methamphetamines in Butts County and in several other counties,” Sheriff Gary Long said Thursday night in a Facebook post.
Both men are currently being held in the Butts County Jail.
Long said more arrests are coming.
“To the rest of you that sold and purchased methamphetamines or you just helped arrange the sell for Davis and/or Hannah in the last two months, you know exactly who I’m talking to,” he said in the post. “The bad news for you is we know who you are also. We are nowhere near done as of yet and you are currently on our pickup list.”
