Cops: Ghost Face Gangster could face life sentence after Middle Georgia meth arrest

“Andy Davis is a career criminal and will be facing a life sentence based on this investigation,” Long said in the release. “I can’t say he won’t distribute illegal narcotics inside the prison system, but I am confident he won’t do it in his natural life in the communities of Middle Georgia.”

The sheriff said Davis is a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters, which is a prison gang that originated in California in the 1970s, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It is one of more than 100 white supremacist prison gangs operating in the U.S.

Davis has served time in a Georgia prison twice since 2014, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

He was most recently released in April after three years behind bars for possessing a firearm and methamphetamine in Jasper County, GDC records show. His other convictions were in Butts and Henry counties.

Davis was booked into the Butts County jail after his latest arrest.

