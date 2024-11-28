Breaking: 52-year-old man dead after Thanksgiving shooting, Atlanta police say
News
News

22nd annual Gobble Jog draws thousands of runners to Marietta

Annual event raises money for Cobb County’s MUST Ministries.
Thousands signed up to run in various races at the 2024 Gobble Jog in downtown Marietta, Ga., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Thousands signed up to run in various races at the 2024 Gobble Jog in downtown Marietta, Ga., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

Thousands of joggers worked up an appetite, making room for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Marietta’s annual Gobble Jog, all while raising money for a good cause.

At the 22nd annual holiday event in downtown Marietta, people from Georgia and beyond dressed in festive costumes and athletic gear ran in a series of four races from the early morning 10K to the 50-yard “tot trot.”

For John Buchanan, 19, and his family, the Thanksgiving Day event has become a tradition. The Chicagoan said he ran his first Gobble Jog when he was 5 years old.

This year, he left his family in the dust soon after a starter pistol kicked off the untimed 5K.

“They think it’s a competition,” Buchanan said as he waited for the rest of his family at the end of the finish line. “I always watch for them, but some of them don’t take it seriously.”

Huge crowds gathered to watch participants run in various races at the 2024 Gobble Jog in downtown Marietta, Ga., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Joe Hutchinson, 53, of Marietta ran the 5K dressed head to toe in a turkey-themed costume, but soon after he finished the race, he shed the get-up.

“It was my daughter’s idea. She wanted to dress up and run together,” he said.

Hutchinson said his daughter, Josie, slowed her pace so she would not leave him behind. The teen won a cross-country state championship for Pope High School this year.

Young spectators cheer on the runners during the 2024 Gobble Jog in downtown Marietta on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

After Cinda Hamilton, 67, ran her fifth Gobble Jog with her grandchildren, the Marietta native said it was off to prepare the family’s Thanksgiving Day meal.

The annual event benefits Cobb County’s MUST Ministries, which aimed to raise $600,000 from this year’s fundraiser. Proceeds went toward the nonprofit’s effort to provide services such as food, shelter, clothes and a job-readiness program for those in need.

MUST Ministries CEO Ike Reighard said the event “turned into a pretty spectacular day.”

Many runners wore festive costumes for the 2024 Gobble Jog in downtown Marietta on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

More than 9,000 people signed up for the charitable event, said Reighard. He said he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout following the night of rain.

“At one point they had a table at their house, they had a family and now they find themselves without homes,” Reighard said of the people being helped by the services MUST provides. “So we try to do everything that we can today to brighten their day to be there with them, because no one should have to spend Thanksgiving by themselves.”

During the 22nd annual Gobble Jog in downtown Marietta on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, people from Georgia and beyond dressed in festive costumes and athletic gear and ran in a series of four races from the early morning 10K to the 50-yard “tot trot.” (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Reighard said Thanksgiving and Christmas are among MUST Ministries’ busiest days for its meal program.

“I think people don’t want to be alone on those days,” he said. “It’s not just people who live in the shelter, but also elderly community members who want to be around others and enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving.”

About the Author

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kennesaw mom launches slow run club to ‘break the mold of what a runner should be’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Phil Skinner

Couple turns their garage into thrift store for families in need
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nothing petty about Georgia Tech’s heralded football recruit Josh Petty1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An emotional Bishop T.D. Jakes thanks all those who prayed for him
Cobb County spent more than $200,000 to deliver tardy absentee ballots to voters
A.M. ATL: 🦃 Wild turkey woes
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspect identified, charged after DeKalb officers shot at condo complex
Contracting for Atlanta airport shops prompts harsh response
Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to