2.1 earthquake recorded in northwest Georgia on Wednesday morning

A 2.1 earthquake was recorded in northwest Georgia on Wednesday morning. (Image USGS)
Georgia News | Updated 9 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 2.1 earthquake was reported in northwest Georgia on Wednesday morning.

The quake’s epicenter was east/northeast of Mentone, Alabama, near Walker County, Georgia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS website says the Eastern Tennessee seismic zone runs across Tennessee and northwest Georgia into northeast Alabama, and is one of the Southeast’s most active earthquake areas.

The largest-known earthquake in the region — a 6.1 — occurred on April 29, 2003, near Fort Payne, Alabama.

This story is developing.

