2-year-old fatally shot in Georgia

A 2-year-old was fatally shot Thursday in Tift County when a firearm discharged, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
A 6-year-old was in a bedroom with Mirakle Brown, according to a preliminary investigation.
The GBI is assisting the Tift County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation.
Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Moseley Avenue in Tifton after a report of a child not breathing.
Mirakle, 2, was unresponsive and later was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in the release.
Mirakle was transported to the GBI Crime Lab, and autopsy results are pending.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI’s Regional Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.