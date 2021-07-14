2 women shot at northwest Atlanta home

Both victims, one in her 30s and the other in her 70s, were conscious when they were taken to a hospital, according to Atlanta police. They were found when officers responded to a report of a person shot about 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of James P. Brawley Drive.

It was not clear if police were searching for any suspects. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said Wednesday.