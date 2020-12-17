2 women plead guilty after 50 pounds of meth found during Georgia traffic stop

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which led to large quantities of meth being found inside multiple vacuum-sealed bags in a suitcase in the backseat, authorities said. The deputy discovered more bags of meth inside another suitcase in the trunk, the release said.

In total, 23 packages of methamphetamine were found, containing “23,077 grams of 98% pure d-methamphetamine hydrochloride,” Leary said.

Matthews told the deputy it was at least the third time she had acquired drugs in California and flew to Florida with them. Crawford or another person would then pick her up from the airport and drop her off at Atlantic Station, where she would get paid for moving the drugs, according to authorities.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 2. Their imprisonment will be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1 million.

In other news: