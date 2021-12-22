2 teens shot in SE Atlanta after fight, cops say

Last Wednesday, six teenagers were shot in drive-by shootings in southeast and southwest Atlanta.

About three miles away from Tuesday night’s incident in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood, two teenage boys were found by police suffering from gunshot wounds about 10:40 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. A third adult victim was taken to a hospital before officers arrived. The three were walking down the street when a car pulled up next to them and someone began shooting, police said at the time.

In southwest Atlanta, gunfire was reported about 10:43 p.m. at two separate locations. On Delowe Drive, police learned that two boys were shot as they walked down the street, police said in a statement. A few blocks down the road at the corner of Delowe and Alison Court, another drive-by shooting injured another two boys. They were walking down the street when they were shot, and the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

