2 taken to hospital after overnight house fire in Woodstock

Two people were taken to the hospital after escaping a house fire in Cherokee County early Friday morning in an incident that was complicated by ammunition discharging inside the burning home.
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Evans Street in Woodstock around 12:40 a.m., Cherokee fire officials said in a news release. When they arrived, they found about ¾ of the two-story home engulfed in flames, Channel 2 Action News reported.
A family of three was able to escape from the house, but two members of the family were taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said. The Red Cross is coordinating with the residents to provide assistance.
Ammunition inside the home was ignited by the fire, causing the fire to emit startling pops.
“We had already laid down and we heard a very, very loud bang,” neighbor James Caldwell told Channel 2. “And my wife actually got up and saw that the house was fully engulfed in flames.”
The fire had been completely extinguished and custody of the home returned to the owners by 6 a.m., according to fire officials.
