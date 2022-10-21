2 taken to hospital after overnight house fire in Woodstock

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Evans Street in Woodstock around 12:40 a.m., Cherokee fire officials said in a news release. When they arrived, they found about ¾ of the two-story home engulfed in flames, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A family of three was able to escape from the house, but two members of the family were taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said. The Red Cross is coordinating with the residents to provide assistance.