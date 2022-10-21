ajc logo
X

2 taken to hospital after overnight house fire in Woodstock

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Two people were taken to the hospital after escaping a house fire in Cherokee County early Friday morning in an incident that was complicated by ammunition discharging inside the burning home.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Evans Street in Woodstock around 12:40 a.m., Cherokee fire officials said in a news release. When they arrived, they found about ¾ of the two-story home engulfed in flames, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A family of three was able to escape from the house, but two members of the family were taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said. The Red Cross is coordinating with the residents to provide assistance.

Ammunition inside the home was ignited by the fire, causing the fire to emit startling pops.

“We had already laid down and we heard a very, very loud bang,” neighbor James Caldwell told Channel 2. “And my wife actually got up and saw that the house was fully engulfed in flames.”

The fire had been completely extinguished and custody of the home returned to the owners by 6 a.m., according to fire officials.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles5h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Hired hitman who murdered Atlanta DJ’s wife to serve life in prison
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warmer, drier than normal winter expected across much of Georgia
15h ago

Credit: Johnny Crawford

On the road again: High school coaches discuss long travel
18h ago

Credit: Johnny Crawford

On the road again: High school coaches discuss long travel
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia voters to consider four statewide ballot measures
18h ago
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny afternoon expected after frosty morning
43m ago
Georgia Tech breaks ground on third phase of Midtown’s Tech Square
14h ago
A list of recent shootings at metro Atlanta shopping centers
15h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top