2 suspects sought in armed robberies of DeKalb cellphone stores

Photos and video of the suspects were captured in each store and the DeKalb Police Department is requesting help identifying the pair, department spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.

Police believe the two men first robbed a T-Mobile store at 3518 Memorial Drive on Dec. 14 about 10:30 a.m., Vincent said. At gunpoint, they demanded employees hand over several new cell phones, then fled the area in a silver SUV.