2 suspects sought in armed robberies of DeKalb cellphone stores

DeKalb police are searching for two men suspected of robbing two separate T-Mobile stores at gunpoint during business hours in recent weeks.
Photos and video of the suspects were captured in each store and the DeKalb Police Department is requesting help identifying the pair, department spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.
Police believe the two men first robbed a T-Mobile store at 3518 Memorial Drive on Dec. 14 about 10:30 a.m., Vincent said. At gunpoint, they demanded employees hand over several new cell phones, then fled the area in a silver SUV.
The second robbery followed a similar pattern. The two suspects entered another T-Mobile store at 2375 Wesley Chapel Road just before 5 p.m. Thursday. They held two employees and a customer at gunpoint while demanding new cell phones, Vincent said. The men then fled the area in a dark-colored BMW sedan.
DeKalb police consider the suspects armed and dangerous. Investigators ask that anyone who sees the suspects call detectives immediately at 404-286-7990 or 404-724-7780.
