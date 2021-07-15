2 sought in connection with fatal shooting outside MARTA Five Points station

Atlanta police are searching for two people, a man considered a suspect and a woman thought to be a person of interest, in connection with a fatal shooting Friday outside of MARTA’s Five Points station.
Investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting and a woman who was seen accompanying him on security video, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a news release. The reward for information leading to an arrest in this case has been increased to $5,000.
Officers responded to the pedestrian-only Broad Street in downtown Atlanta shortly after 2:15 p.m. about a person shot. At the scene, they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but later died.
Police have not released further information about the shooting or the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.