2 sought in connection with fatal shooting outside MARTA Five Points station

Investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting and a woman who was seen accompanying him on security video, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a news release. The reward for information leading to an arrest in this case has been increased to $5,000.

Officers responded to the pedestrian-only Broad Street in downtown Atlanta shortly after 2:15 p.m. about a person shot. At the scene, they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but later died.