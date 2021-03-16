2 sought after man gunned down in SW Atlanta neighborhood

Police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old man Saturday morning in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Ronald Barner’s body was discovered in the 3000 block of Valeland Avenue after officers patrolling the area near Campbellton Road heard a barrage of gunfire and went to investigate, Atlanta police said previously. Barner had been shot several times and was found dead outside a home that is under construction. The shooting was the 24th homicide Atlanta police have investigated this year.
On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance footage of two men who appeared to follow Barner as he walked through the neighborhood just after sunrise.
One suspect appeared to be wearing white and black sneakers and the other was wearing gray pants and a black hoodie, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. According to police, the two men were last seen in a silver Nissan Sentra that was built between 2014 and 2017.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
“Investigators suspect robbery or attempted robbery as a motive but are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Grant said Tuesday.
A cash reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.