2 sought after man gunned down in SW Atlanta neighborhood

One suspect appeared to be wearing white and black sneakers and the other was wearing gray pants and a black hoodie, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. According to police, the two men were last seen in a silver Nissan Sentra that was built between 2014 and 2017.

“Investigators suspect robbery or attempted robbery as a motive but are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Grant said Tuesday.

A cash reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.