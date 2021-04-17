2 shot outside Buckhead bar; police searching for suspect

Two men were injured Saturday morning when gunfire erupted outside a popular Buckhead bar, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded to Moondogs along Peachtree Road just before 3 a.m. after receiving calls about the shooting, department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in an emailed statement. Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man survived and was taken to the hospital, Grant said. While at the scene, officers learned of a second gunshot victim who apparently drove himself to the hospital.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a third individual appeared to be involved in the incident and could possibly be the shooter,” Grant said.
No arrests had been made Saturday, and it’s unclear if police have identified the suspect. It’s also unclear what led to the argument or if the shooter and victims knew each other.
The incident remains under investigation.