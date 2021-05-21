2 Paulding jailers charged with sexually assaulting multiple female inmates

The GBI began its investigation soon after, and the two additional women came forward, Henson said. Based on the GBI’s investigation and video evidence, the two jailers were fired and arrested.

Mays and Jones were initially booked into the Paulding jail, then transferred to a different metro Atlanta jail, Henson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Both are being held without bond.

Because the case involves charges of sexual assault, the Paulding sheriff’s office will not release the identities of the victims. The investigation is still active and could result in additional charges, Henson said.

If anyone has any information regarding these jailers or any other employee of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office regarding misconduct of any kind, the Paulding sheriff’s office asks that they contact its OPS Division at 770-443-3010. Tips can also be made by calling the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or by downloading the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

