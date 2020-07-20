2 men charged 1 year after woman died in watercraft collision on Lake Allatoona

Michael Howard Goodman, 64, of Alpharetta, and Richard Scott Goodwin, 57, of Kennesaw, face counts of second-degree homicide by vessel and failure to follow “rules of the road for boats,” according to Cherokee County Solicitor-General Todd Hayes. He said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources brought the misdemeanor charges after consultation with his office.

On Aug. 10, 2019, Goodman was operating a Bayliner ski boat, while Goodwin was driving a Sea-Doo personal watercraft, according to the DNR. Cheryl Lynn Shepard, 47, was a passenger on the Sea-Doo and was killed when the two collided about 1 p.m. just north of Little River Marina, AJC.com previously reported.