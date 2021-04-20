2 injured after military helicopter crashes in rural Alabama

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter that took off from Fort Rucker crashed in rural Alabama Tuesday, injuring two people onboard who are believed to be military personnel.
First responders were on the scene and the flight crew had to be treated for injuries after being rescued, according to reports.
The circumstances of what caused the crash near New Brockton remain unclear, as well as the extent of damage to the aircraft. The injured pair remain unidentified.
There were no reports of life threatening injuries or additional casualties.
The crash occurred along County Road 514, off Highway 84 near New Brockton, reports said, citing authorities in Coffee County.
Fort Rucker also confirmed the accident, saying it happened near Brown Stagefield.
Reports said the chopper was in the middle of flight training when it went down.
