2 injured after car crashes into Church’s restaurant in Atlanta

Two people were injured Wednesday morning after a woman crashed into a Church’s restaurant, according to Atlanta police.
Officers responded to the restaurant at 1405 Moreland Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Authorities said the woman lost control of the vehicle and ran into the front of the building.
When police arrived, she was alert but was complaining of chest pain and was later taken to a hospital, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
One person inside the restaurant suffered a leg injury and was also taken to the hospital.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
