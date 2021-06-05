2 facing murder charges in child’s beating death

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the child died late last month as the result of injuries inflicted by her father and another woman. Officials have not released the child’s name, age or said where she died.

The girl’s father, 26-year-old Cedric O’Neal Herring has been in custody since May 30 on charges of murder and first-degree child cruelty, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Another suspect, 24-year-old Unchinna Myrick, was taken into custody Thursday at her mother’s Atlanta home. She faces one count of murder and two counts of child cruelty, jail records show.