ajc logo
X

2 facing murder charges in child’s beating death

Unchinna Myrick (left) and Cedric O’Neal Herring face murder charges in the young girl's beating death, authorities said.
Unchinna Myrick (left) and Cedric O’Neal Herring face murder charges in the young girl's beating death, authorities said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

News | 31 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two people are behind bars facing murder charges in a young girl’s beating death, authorities announced Friday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the child died late last month as the result of injuries inflicted by her father and another woman. Officials have not released the child’s name, age or said where she died.

The girl’s father, 26-year-old Cedric O’Neal Herring has been in custody since May 30 on charges of murder and first-degree child cruelty, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Another suspect, 24-year-old Unchinna Myrick, was taken into custody Thursday at her mother’s Atlanta home. She faces one count of murder and two counts of child cruelty, jail records show.

“According to arrest warrants, the child died as a result of injuries sustained from beatings by Ms. Myrick and the child’s father,” Williams said in a statement. No additional details about the case have been released. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information.

Both Herring and Myrick remained at the DeKalb County Jail late Friday without bond.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top