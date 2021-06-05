2 facing murder charges in child’s beating death

Two people are behind bars facing murder charges in a young girl’s beating death, authorities announced Friday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the child died late last month as the result of injuries inflicted by her father and another woman. Officials have not released the child’s name, age or said where she died.
The girl’s father, 26-year-old Cedric O’Neal Herring has been in custody since May 30 on charges of murder and first-degree child cruelty, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Another suspect, 24-year-old Unchinna Myrick, was taken into custody Thursday at her mother’s Atlanta home. She faces one count of murder and two counts of child cruelty, jail records show.
“According to arrest warrants, the child died as a result of injuries sustained from beatings by Ms. Myrick and the child’s father,” Williams said in a statement. No additional details about the case have been released. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information.
Both Herring and Myrick remained at the DeKalb County Jail late Friday without bond.