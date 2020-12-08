X

2 drivers killed in Spalding County crash

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed two drivers in Spalding County Monday morning, according to authorities.
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A vehicle was traveling northbound on Ga. 3 near Kalamazoo Drive when it drove off the road and entered the center median around 4:15 a.m., GSP spokeswoman Franka Young said. The car continued through the median and entered into the southbound travel lane, where it struck another vehicle.

The collision killed both drivers, Young confirmed.

Authorities haven’t released further information about the victims’ or the incident.

