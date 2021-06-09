2 Delta planes run into each other on Atlanta airport tarmac

Two Delta Air Lines planes ran into each other late Tuesday evening while on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.
The incident, which a Delta spokesman described as “low-speed minor contact,” happened about 10 p.m. near the departure gates. One of the aircraft was heading to Pensacola, Florida, and the other was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
It is not clear how many people were aboard the planes at the time of the incident, but no customers or crew members were injured, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Our maintenance teams will address the condition of the aircraft and there are no ensuing difficulties to our schedules or operations today,” Durrant said.
The customers impacted by the incident were moved onto other planes, which departed on a delay, officials said.
“We apologize to those customers for the inconvenience and for the delay,” Durrant said.