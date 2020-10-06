2 dead in triple shooting at SW Atlanta home

Officers were called to the home in the 1000 block of Welch Street about 11 p.m. They discovered three victims “shot by an unknown suspect,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

Two of the men, who have not been identified, died. The third was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Avery said. An update on his condition was not provided Tuesday morning.