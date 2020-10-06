2 dead in triple shooting at SW Atlanta home

Two men were killed and a third was seriously injured Monday night in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta home.
Officers were called to the home in the 1000 block of Welch Street about 11 p.m. They discovered three victims “shot by an unknown suspect,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
Two of the men, who have not been identified, died. The third was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Avery said. An update on his condition was not provided Tuesday morning.
“Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident,” he said in a statement.
Avery said no other details were available for release, citing the preliminary nature of the investigation.
The deaths add to the city’s rising homicide total, which hit 100 on Thursday, surpassing the total number of homicides in 2019. Since then, at least five more people have been killed in Atlanta.
