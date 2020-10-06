X

2 dead in triple shooting at SW Atlanta home

Crime scene tape remains at the scene of a deadly triple shooting in the 1000 block of Welch Street in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two men were killed and a third was seriously injured Monday night in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta home.

Officers were called to the home in the 1000 block of Welch Street about 11 p.m. They discovered three victims “shot by an unknown suspect,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

ExploreAtlanta surpasses 2019 homicides after 2 overnight shootings

Two of the men, who have not been identified, died. The third was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Avery said. An update on his condition was not provided Tuesday morning.

“Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident,” he said in a statement.

ExploreAtlanta’s acting police chief on crime, morale, Rayshard Brooks case

Avery said no other details were available for release, citing the preliminary nature of the investigation.

The deaths add to the city’s rising homicide total, which hit 100 on Thursday, surpassing the total number of homicides in 2019. Since then, at least five more people have been killed in Atlanta.

― Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.