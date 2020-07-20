2 dead in Coweta after luxury SUV crashes into retention pond

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Grayson, and his passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Grantville, were both flown to Atlanta Medical Center after a grueling 2½-hour rescue. Both died from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to Coweta Fire Rescue Battalion Commander Don Pickford, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 SUV drove north through the parking lot immediately in front of the NCG Theatre in Sharpsburg. The SUV continued in the same direction where the parking lot ended, crashing through a fence and down the embankment into a pond, where it came to rest in 4 to 6 feet of water.