2 charged after meth found during police chase, multivehicle crash

Shortly after the collision, investigators found three kilograms of methamphetamine and a stolen gun on the motorcycle, Lewis said.

Johnson was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he remains. Kidd, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Monroe County Hospital “for precautionary measures,” Lewis said.

In addition to methamphetamine trafficking, both parties are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and multiple traffic violations.

Monroe investigators also contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration after finding that Johnson was out on bond on similar charges at the time of the crash.