2 charged after meth found during police chase, multivehicle crash

Two people are facing drug charges after a police chase and subsequent crash led to the discovery of more than six pounds of methamphetamine Saturday night.
John Terrell Johnson and Tosha Kidd face several charges including methamphetamine trafficking in connection with the incident, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anna Lewis.
The chase started when a Monroe deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle the pair was riding shortly before 9 p.m., Lewis said. Johnson, who was driving the vehicle, did not stop the motorcycle.
Law enforcement agents chased the motorcycle through Monroe County and into Bibb County, officials said. Georgia State Patrol troopers joined the chase, and authorities tried to “box the motorcycle in,” Lewis said.
The pursuit ended in a multivehicle crash, she said. Two Monroe deputies and one GSP trooper were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the collision, investigators found three kilograms of methamphetamine and a stolen gun on the motorcycle, Lewis said.
Johnson was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he remains. Kidd, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Monroe County Hospital “for precautionary measures,” Lewis said.
In addition to methamphetamine trafficking, both parties are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and multiple traffic violations.
Monroe investigators also contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration after finding that Johnson was out on bond on similar charges at the time of the crash.