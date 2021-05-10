2 Black students kicked out of classes for wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts

Denise Brunk, the principal there, told the boy he couldn’t wear the shirt but allowed him to finish the school day after instructing him to turn the shirt inside out for the rest of the day, which he did, the mother said.

The following Monday, Bentlee’s mother came to the school to confront Brunk over the dress code, asking what policy her son had violated, but Brunk immediately referred her to Holland, the superintendent.

In a conversation later that day, Holland “told me when the George Floyd case blew up that politics will not be allowed at school,” Herbert said. “I told him, once again, a ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt is not politics.”

Then on Tuesday, Bentlee and his 5-year-old brother Rodney Herbert went to their respective schools in matching T-shirts with the words “Black Lives Matter” and an image of a clenched fist on the front.

Later that morning, officials at Will Rogers Elementary, where Rodney is a kindergartner, called the mother saying she needed to bring her son a different shirt to wear or allow the school provide one for him. She didn’t, and Rodney was forced to sit in the front office for the rest of the day because he did not change shirts, Herbert said.

The same also happened to Bentlee the same day at his school, where he missed recess and lunch with his peers as a result.

The school district has not responded to emails or phone calls seeking comment, according to The New York Times.