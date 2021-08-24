2 beloved South Ga. teachers die of COVID 1 day apart

Mainor died Aug. 18, a week after he had been admitted to South Georgia Medical Center for difficulty breathing and flu-like symptoms, Lora told the news outlet.

“We were all in shock. Our family is grieving, and we thought he was getting better,” Lora told WALB. “We’ll always remember Brian. His memory will live in our hearts forever.”

Kimmons, who taught at S.L. Mason Elementary School in Valdosta, passed away a day later on Aug. 19, WALB reported.

Adolphus Kimmons, Rashida’s husband, told WALB that she was loved by many.

“One of the last things she asked me was, ‘Who has my kids?’ She went above and beyond when it came to her kids in school; she treated those kids in school and class like they were her own. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her children,” Adolphus told the news outlet.

The 40-year-old schoolteacher’s death was sudden, Adolphus told WALB. He told the news outlet that they had just celebrated her July birthday in Daytona, Florida, when things took a turn for the worst.

“Get regular check-ups, see a doctor, don’t be afraid to go to the doctor. And no, I don’t get out and hold signs to advocate for the vaccination, but I do believe the vaccination helps and I do believe the vaccination works,” Adolphus told the news outlet.

A Facebook post from S.L. Mason Elementary School noted the school will “have support staff available to provide emotional support for our students, families, and staff, as needed.”

“We are saddened by the loss of Mrs. Kimmons and will make every effort to help our families and our students. Our deepest sympathies go to Mrs. Kimmons’ family and friends,” the post reads.

According to WALB, neither teacher was vaccinated.