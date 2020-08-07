X

2 arrested in connection with shots fired at Savannah mall

What to do when you're stopped by police

Georgia News | 43 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two people were arrested this week and charged in connection with a shots-fired incident in July at a metro Savannah mall.

Jelon Watson, 20, was arrested by Savannah police on Wednesday, according to WSAV.

Jelon Watson was arrested by Savannah police in connection to a shots-fired incident at Oglethorpe Mall in July. (Image Savannah Police)
Jelon Watson was arrested by Savannah police in connection to a shots-fired incident at Oglethorpe Mall in July. (Image Savannah Police)

Savannah police said Ajani Davis, 19, surrendered Thursday.

Ajani Davis was arrested by Savannah police in connection to a shots-fired incident at Oglethorpe Mall in July. (Image Savannah Police)
Ajani Davis was arrested by Savannah police in connection to a shots-fired incident at Oglethorpe Mall in July. (Image Savannah Police)

Watson has been charged with felony hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, while Davis faces charges of criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

The incident happened July 19 inside the mall’s Jimmy Jazz store. Two people inside the shoe store got into a fight, and one of them pulled a gun and fired a shot.

No one was injured in the incident.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.