2 arrested in connection with shots fired at Savannah mall

Watson has been charged with felony hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, while Davis faces charges of criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

The incident happened July 19 inside the mall’s Jimmy Jazz store. Two people inside the shoe store got into a fight, and one of them pulled a gun and fired a shot.

Officers are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred inside the Jimmy Jazz at Oglethorpe Mall. An altercation between two individuals led to one shot being fired. There are no victims, and this is NOT an active shooter incident. The rest of the mall remains open. pic.twitter.com/USEHCBmVc2 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) July 19, 2020

No one was injured in the incident.