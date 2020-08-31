2 arrested after man fatally shot on Ga. highway

Wendell Scott, 38, and Cierra Bell, 26, both of Decatur, are currently in the Monroe County Jail awaiting charges related to the incident, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis confirmed.

Monroe County deputies were called to a location on Ga. 42 after someone was reportedly shot, Lewis said. When authorities arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, they found two wrecked vehicles and a man dead of a gunshot wound.