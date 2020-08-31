2 arrested after man fatally shot on Ga. highway

Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in the middle of a Georgia highway on Sunday.
Wendell Scott, 38, and Cierra Bell, 26, both of Decatur, are currently in the Monroe County Jail awaiting charges related to the incident, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis confirmed.
Monroe County deputies were called to a location on Ga. 42 after someone was reportedly shot, Lewis said. When authorities arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, they found two wrecked vehicles and a man dead of a gunshot wound.
Monroe investigators identified the man as 35-year-old Michael High of Forsyth. The man was the boyfriend of Bell, Lewis said.
Authorities said Bell had been gambling with Scott at a location in Oglethorpe and called High to pick her up. On the way back to Forsyth, the couple got into an argument, Lewis said.
Bell got out of the car and started walking back to Forsyth, officials said. Moments later, Scott encountered her as he was driving back to Decatur. The man pulled over and offered Bell a ride, Lewis said.
While the two were talking, High reportedly rear-ended Scott’s car. High’s vehicle then went off the road and landed in a ditch.
High got out of the damaged car and walked up to Scott, at which point Scott shot him, Lewis said.
An investigation is ongoing.