2 storms threaten to become hurricanes in Gulf at same time

If the Depression 14 does become a hurricane, the next to be named is Marco.

On Friday morning, the depression was centered about 160 miles east of the Honduran resort island of Roatan with 35 mph winds. It was headed west-northwest at 12 mph.

A hurricane watch was already in effect for the strip of coast containing Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun, as well as Cozumel island.

Laura, meanwhile, was centered about 230 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was heading west at 21 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm watch was issued for part of the Caribbean islands on Thursday morning, and Florida residents are keeping close watch.

Forecasters describe Laura as disorganized and say it's too soon to predict how the storm's track will develop over the next couple days, the Hurricane Center said.

The current forecast track predicts Laura to move just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas en route to the U.S., according to The Associated Press.

The storm could potentially weaken or become a major hurricane in that time.

Whether or not the storm moves over the terrain of Greater Antilles this weekend will factor into its track and intensity, the National Hurricane Center said.

“Some of the models have no chance in the world of ever coming to be,” said Dennis Feltgen, spokesman for the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. “The only thing we want people to focus on is the forecast track, and that’s only going to happen once we get a tropical cyclone. Right now, there’s absolutely no model consensus at all.”