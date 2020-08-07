Coast Guard rescues family of 4 clinging to boat in Gulf of Mexico

A helicopter was dispatched and lowered a diver to assist them until a Coast Guard boat arrived at the scene, the AP reported. They were then rescued in the afternoon.

All were wearing life vests and in good condition when they were found, Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said in a statement.

Authorities did not say how long the family had been in the water.

Their names were not given nor where they were from.

The family members simply walked away once they made it back to dry land in Venice, the AP reported.

“The fact that they were able to call in on channel 16 using their radio and reported the situation and how many people were aboard greatly assisted the crews in the search,” Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer told the AP. “The crews knew what they were looking for and the general area the call came from, which resulted in the family’s safe return.”