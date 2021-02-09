2 accused in 2019 triple homicide face death penalty, Georgia DA says

The next day, the men put Mercedes Hackle’s body in Moore’s car and set the vehicle on fire, the indictment alleges.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said the car was found in the area of the Alapaha River near the Atkinson County line about 5:30 a.m. The agency reached out to the GBI for help investigating the incident.

Then, two more bodies were found. The GBI, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies, including the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, were involved in the discovery and sent the remains to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies and identification.

Vann and Greene are both charged with malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, arson, concealing a death, tampering with evidence and aggravated battery.

“The families of the victims in these murders have suffered immeasurably and the current penalty prescribed by law for these defendants includes lethal injection,” Perryman said. “This indictment sets the stage for this case to move to trial before a Berrien County jury. Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”