2 accused in 2019 triple homicide face death penalty, Georgia DA says

A South Georgia district attorney will pursue the death penalty against two men accused of killing three people and leaving one of their bodies in a burning car in 2019, authorities said.
Berrien County District Attorney Dick Perryman has filed a notice saying he will seek the death penalty against 22-year-old Jonathan Vann and 27-year-old Keyante Greene, his office confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Georgia law reserves the death penalty for only the most heinous and brutal of crimes,” Perryman said in a statement. “In this case, we believe the facts and evidence fit the statutory requirements to allow the imposition of the death penalty.”
Vann and Greene each face numerous charges in connection with the deaths of Bobbie Lynn Moore, 22, Wayne Hackle, 27, and Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, 17, the AJC previously reported. The victims had been missing for more than two weeks when their bodies were found in March 2019, authorities said.
According to an indictment, Vann and Greene allegedly abducted Mercedes Hackle and held her against her will before beating her and shooting her in the head. The beating left the teen’s head seriously disfigured and “resulted in a skull fracture.”
The next day, the men put Mercedes Hackle’s body in Moore’s car and set the vehicle on fire, the indictment alleges.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said the car was found in the area of the Alapaha River near the Atkinson County line about 5:30 a.m. The agency reached out to the GBI for help investigating the incident.
Then, two more bodies were found. The GBI, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies, including the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, were involved in the discovery and sent the remains to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies and identification.
Vann and Greene are both charged with malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, arson, concealing a death, tampering with evidence and aggravated battery.
“The families of the victims in these murders have suffered immeasurably and the current penalty prescribed by law for these defendants includes lethal injection,” Perryman said. “This indictment sets the stage for this case to move to trial before a Berrien County jury. Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”