19-year-old killed in shooting at DeKalb food mart

DeKalb County police are investigating after a 19-year-old was found shot outside a convenience store Wednesday night.
The victim, who was located at the Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of I-285, later died, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was identified by police as Jakare McKeller.
No other details about the shooting have been released, and no suspects have been identified in the man’s death.
We are working to learn more.
