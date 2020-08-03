19-year-old killed in Hall County head-on collision

A 19-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Hall County on Saturday afternoon.
Travion Jymere Cockfield of Gainesville was declared dead at the scene after he crossed the center line of Candler Road and crashed head-on into a pickup truck about 2:30 p.m. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck but could not provide any details on the occupants of the pickup truck.
The GSP’s crash report is not complete. AJC.com is working to learn more.
