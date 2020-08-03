Breaking News

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ga. 400 reopens after flooding due to storms

X

19-year-old killed in Hall County head-on collision

A 19-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Hall County on Saturday afternoon.
A 19-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Hall County on Saturday afternoon.

News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis

A 19-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Hall County on Saturday afternoon.

Travion Jymere Cockfield of Gainesville was declared dead at the scene after he crossed the center line of Candler Road and crashed head-on into a pickup truck about 2:30 p.m. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck but could not provide any details on the occupants of the pickup truck.

The GSP’s crash report is not complete. AJC.com is working to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news:

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.