19-year-old arrested in shooting near McNair High in DeKalb

Mekhi Le’Ron Jackson, 19, was arrested on multiple charges exactly a week after he allegedly committed a shooting outside of McNair High School.

Credit: AJC File

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

An Atlanta man was arrested last week on multiple charges related to a shooting that took place outside of McNair High in DeKalb County during school hours.

Mekhi Le’Ron Jackson, 19, was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 21 shooting, just before school was dismissed, Channel 2 Action News reported. No students or school employees were injured in the incident.

Jackson was taken into custody exactly one week later and booked into the DeKalb jail on multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online jail records show. He was released on bond two days later.

DeKalb police have not released any further information in the case.

