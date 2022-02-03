19-year-old arrested in shooting near McNair High in DeKalb

Mekhi Le’Ron Jackson, 19, was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 21 shooting, just before school was dismissed, Channel 2 Action News reported. No students or school employees were injured in the incident.

Explore No students injured in shooting near McNair High during school hours

Jackson was taken into custody exactly one week later and booked into the DeKalb jail on multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online jail records show. He was released on bond two days later.