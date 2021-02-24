18-month sentences for Georgia couple who sold counterfeit male enhancement products

“The Momins had, in fact, received more than a dozen notices from the FDA advising them to not sell these products,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said in the announcement. Those notices helped the U.S Attorney’s Office build a case that showed the couple were aware the products they were importing could be harmful.

To avoid import restrictions, the Momins’ suppliers mislabeled boxes containing the illegal pills. The Momins admitted to selling between $550,00 and $1.5 million in illegal pharmaceutical products over the course of the conspiracy. They also sold a variety of other counterfeit goods from their warehouse in Dalton, including fake watches, headphones and rolling papers.

The investigation into the illegal import activities also led to the discovery that they committed naturalization fraud by providing inaccurate information in the process of becoming U.S. citizens. Irfanali Momin falsely claimed that he had never been married before when he had actually been married to two women at the same time. Shiba Momin applied for U.S. citizenship under a false name, the AJC reported.

“The defendants built their business and earned their citizenship through fraud,” Erskine said. “And, by illegally importing and distributing products containing drugs that can only be obtained in the United States with a prescription written by a licensed medical professional, the Momins put profit over public safety.”