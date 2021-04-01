17-year-old sentenced to life in slaying of South Cobb High student, robbery

Dunn was arrested three days later. He was 15 at the time.

According to prosecutors, investigators also found evidence on Dunn’s Instagram page of a robbery that took place in April 2019. Members of the RKN gang wore blue bandannas on their wrist when they held a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint on the East-West Connector and robbed him of his cellphone, ring and $50 cash, police said in an arrest warrant.

They also used a metal pipe to beat the boy on his lower back and legs, according to the warrant.

“On Instagram, Dunn and others were taunting that victim afterward, telling him what he needed to do to get his property back,” Isaza said. “That teen was then interviewed and told investigators that some of the people who robbed him referred to another robber as ’10-40.’”

He also identified Dunn in a lineup, she said.

Dunn was sentenced to life for Kelly’s murder, with 20 years to serve in confinement for the robbery. Other charges related to gang violence and aggravated assault were dropped as a result of the plea.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Kelly’s mother told the court she had forgiven Dunn despite her grief.

“Nothing good comes out of senseless violence,” Paul Camarillo, the senior assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “A child is dead. Another will spend prime decades of his life in prison.

“The DA’s Office is committed to doing all we can to motivate young people to choose a path away from gangs and violence, but we will absolutely hold gang members accountable for any violent crime they commit in Cobb County.”

Dunn may still have another day in court. He has been indicted on charges of rape, child molestation and false imprisonment in connection with a 2017 incident involving an 11-year-old girl, court records show. Those charges, which were brought in February 2020, are still pending, Isaza said Thursday.