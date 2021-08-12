17-year-old rapper YNT Juan killed in shooting near Connecticut home

A teenage rapper known as YNT Juan, who recently released a remix to Kanye West’s song “Power,” was shot to death this week as he sat in a parked car just blocks from his home in Hartford, Connecticut, according to reports.
Juan Bautista Garcia was 17 years old.
Gunfire erupted about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 258 Martin St., and when authorities arrived Juan was already dead, according to Fox61.
The Hartford Police Department is investigating but has yet to reveal the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Juan lived down the street at 89 Martin St., The Hartford Courant reported.
A fledgling artist, Juan released the official music video for his new song titled “Power Remix” last Tuesday and promoted the song to 25,700 Instagram followers only hours before he was gunned down.
“He was only 17 years old,” Juan’s childhood friend Janine told The Hartford Courant. “He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music. [He] didn’t even get to graduate school yet.”
As of Thursday, the rapper’s YouTube video has been viewed more than 21,000 times.
Juan joins a growing list of young rap artists who have been murdered in recent months, including Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy, Chicago rapper KTS Dre, Brooklyn rapper Supa Gates, Houston rapper Obe Noir and Chicago rapper King Von.