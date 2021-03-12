Obe Noir, Houston rapper and friend of George Floyd, shot dead at 31

Noir was widely known as the “Nipsey Hussle of East Texas,” the Chronicle reported, a reference to another rapper who was gunned down in Los Angeles two years ago.

Floyd lived in Houston before moving to Minneapolis to turn his life around. He and Roberson knew each other from Cuney Homes, a Third Ward housing project where they both grew up.

After Floyd’s police custody death on Memorial Day last year, a deeply affected Roberson turned to activism and joined protest marches in Houston and Washington, D.C.

In honor of his late friend, Roberson had been planning to launch a nonprofit to provide financial assistance to residents in the community.

Cal Wayne, another Houston rapper who grew up with Floyd in Cuney Homes, said Roberson stuck out among other aspiring rappers “because of his vocabulary — how fluent he was. How much he could articulate a story on any topic.”

Roberson also played professional basketball in several foreign countries, including Colombia, where local news reports about his death hailed him as a “great figure” on the team known as Titanes de Barranquilla. The Chronicle reported Roberson received MVP honors during a 2018 championship tournament.

Residents from Houston’s Third Ward were said to be in mourning over the tragedy.

An investigation is continuing.

