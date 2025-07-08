Nation & World News
Iran's government says at least 1,060 people were killed in the war with Israel

Iran’s government has issued a new death toll for its war with Israel, saying at least 1,060 people were killed
Relatives mourn over the flag-draped coffin of Mahan Setareh, a member of the paramilitary Basij force who was killed in Israeli attacks, during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

1 hour ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's government has issued a new death toll for its war with Israel, saying at least 1,060 people were killed and warning that the figure could rise.

Saeed Ohadi, the head of Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, gave the figure in an interview aired by Iranian state television late Monday.

Ohadi warned the death toll may reach 1,100 given how severely some people were wounded.

During the war, Iran downplayed the effects of Israel's 12-day bombardment of the country, which decimated its air defenses, destroyed military sites and damaged its nuclear facilities. Since a ceasefire took hold, Iran slowly has been acknowledging the breadth of the destruction, though it still has not said how much military materiel it lost.

The Washington-based Human Rights Activists group, which has provided detailed casualty figures from multiple rounds of unrest in Iran, has said 1,190 people were killed, including 436 civilians and 435 security force members. The attacks wounded another 4,475 people, the group said.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows overview of Fordo enrichment facility in Iran, on June 29, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: AP

Tourists take a selfie at the Temple of Heaven as they take a half-day tour offering by a travel agency Trip.com Group, in Beijing on June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Scott Jackson (right), business service consultant for WorkSource Fulton, helps job seekers with their applications in a mobile career center at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Career Center in Atlanta. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

