17-year-old driver charged in crash that killed Cobb pedestrian

Karianna Bartley of Dallas was charged Tuesday with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane, both misdemeanors. Bartley spent several hours in the Cobb County jail before being released on $10,000 bond, booking records show.

According to investigators, Bartley was driving a black 2020 Dodge Challenger south approaching Jim Owens Road in Kennesaw around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 15. She swerved while in the right lane to avoid a crash with another vehicle, police previously said.