17-year-old driver charged in crash that killed Cobb pedestrian

A 17-year-old Paulding County girl has been charged in a crash that killed a man walking along Cobb Parkway, according to police.
Karianna Bartley of Dallas was charged Tuesday with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane, both misdemeanors. Bartley spent several hours in the Cobb County jail before being released on $10,000 bond, booking records show.
According to investigators, Bartley was driving a black 2020 Dodge Challenger south approaching Jim Owens Road in Kennesaw around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 15. She swerved while in the right lane to avoid a crash with another vehicle, police previously said.
But that caused the Dodge to leave the road and collide with 56-year-old Kevin Chase, who was walking in the shoulder, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said after the crash.
“Evidence from the scene shows the Dodge traveled approximately 120 feet along the shoulder and then collided with the victim,” Bartley’s arrest warrant states.
Chase, who lived in Kennesaw, died at the scene, police said. Bartley was not injured.