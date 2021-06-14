17-year-old dies after crashing sports car on Kennesaw road

As the boy drove north of Lark Haven Drive, he left his travel lane on a left-hand curve, Barner said. According to the initial investigation, police believe he abruptly turned the steering wheel and began a counter-clockwise spin. The Nissan left the road and hit a tree just off the eastern shoulder of Mack Dobbs Road, coming to rest in the woods, Barner said.

The teen died from his injuries at the scene, according to Barner. Police did not say who called in the crash or how long the car was in the woods before emergency crews were able to respond.