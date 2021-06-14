17-year-old dies after crashing sports car on Kennesaw road

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday night on a Cobb County road after investigators believe he lost control of the sports car he was driving and spun into a tree.
The teenager, who was from Powder Springs but not identified because he is a minor, was traveling north on Mack Dobbs Road near Kennesaw in a gray 2004 Nissan 350z around 11:30 p.m., Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said in a news release.
As the boy drove north of Lark Haven Drive, he left his travel lane on a left-hand curve, Barner said. According to the initial investigation, police believe he abruptly turned the steering wheel and began a counter-clockwise spin. The Nissan left the road and hit a tree just off the eastern shoulder of Mack Dobbs Road, coming to rest in the woods, Barner said.
The teen died from his injuries at the scene, according to Barner. Police did not say who called in the crash or how long the car was in the woods before emergency crews were able to respond.
The investigation remains open. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
