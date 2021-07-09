Teen charged in fatal stabbing of Paulding landlord out on 27K bond

The 17-year-old charged with the fatal stabbing of his Paulding County landlord in late June is out on bond as of Wednesday, police said.
Elijah Nehemiah Harris is charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of Brian Allan Johns, 58, that occurred on June 20, Paulding County sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson confirmed on Friday. After a bond hearing on Tuesday, Harris’ bond was set to $25,000, records from the Superior Court of Paulding County show.
Harris was able to post a bond of $27,000, which included court and jail fees, and was released from the Paulding County Jail on Wednesday, Henson said.
The initial incident took place at the 200 block of Ashbury Court in Dallas. Police found Johns with multiple stab wounds, Henson said in a news release.
Detectives believe that Johns was stabbed by Harris after the two got into a fight, Henson said. Harris and his mother rented the basement apartment in Johns’ home, Henson confirmed.
Harris’ bond order states that he and his family may not contact Johns’ family. Harris should also enroll in Douglas County when school begins and should not enter Paulding County except for legal matters and doctor appointments, the order specifies.
Kasmin Harness, Johns’ daughter, wrote on a GoFundMe page she created for his funeral that she last spoke to him at 10:12 p.m. on Sunday. Thirty minutes later, she received a call that he had been stabbed multiple times in the back of his neck, Harness wrote.
The fundraiser has amassed nearly $5,000 from more than 85 donors, some leaving comments sending their condolences.
“Brian was such a nice guy. We didn’t know him well... he was always helping others, sharing whatever he had and was very friendly. He will be missed,” a donor who contributed $200 wrote.
