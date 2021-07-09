Teen charged in fatal stabbing of Paulding landlord out on 27K bond

Caption Brian Allan Johns, 58, was stabbed to death on Father's Day, authorities said. Credit: GoFundMe Credit: GoFundMe

Harris’ bond order states that he and his family may not contact Johns’ family. Harris should also enroll in Douglas County when school begins and should not enter Paulding County except for legal matters and doctor appointments, the order specifies.

Kasmin Harness, Johns’ daughter, wrote on a GoFundMe page she created for his funeral that she last spoke to him at 10:12 p.m. on Sunday. Thirty minutes later, she received a call that he had been stabbed multiple times in the back of his neck, Harness wrote.

The fundraiser has amassed nearly $5,000 from more than 85 donors, some leaving comments sending their condolences.

“Brian was such a nice guy. We didn’t know him well... he was always helping others, sharing whatever he had and was very friendly. He will be missed,” a donor who contributed $200 wrote.

