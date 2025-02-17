error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

1600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida

A research group has tracked a large great white shark off the coast of Georgia and Florida. OCEARCH reports the shark, named Contender, pinged 45 miles offshore on January 17. The male white shark is nearly 14 feet long. Scientists say this is the largest male great white shark ever caught, tagged and released by OCEARCH in the western North Atlantic region. The tag on Contender “will provide valuable real-time data for approximately five years, helping us track his movements and understand his migration patterns,” says OCEARCH. Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch

0:39
AJC |5 hours ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jim Halley for the AJC

Savannah holds memorial service for pilot Sam Lilley of DC midair crash
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legendary Iron Horse toppled over near Lake Oconee after severe storms
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ossoff, Georgia biomed industry slam Trump’s cuts to biomedical research

Placeholder Image
0:39

Placeholder Image
1:21

Placeholder Image
1:56

Placeholder Image
0:51

Atlanta nonprofits getting $3.75M in affordable housing grants from JPMorgan Chase

Placeholder Image
1:21

Placeholder Image
0:51

Placeholder Image
1:56

