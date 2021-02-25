16-year-old dies days after shooting at South Georgia park

A South Georgia 16-year-old was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, days after being shot at a Columbus park.
Corey Jones was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told local news station WTVM. Authorities had been called to Hunter Road near Carver Park, where Corey was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
He had been listed in critical condition for several days. Police had not shared any developments about suspects as of Thursday afternoon, according to the news station.
The teen’s deadly shooting was one of two that have occurred at the Columbus park and recreation center in a matter of days, Toyia Tucker, Columbus City Council member, told the news station. As a result, the city has opted to change the hours at the park, changing the window to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. rather than 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Gates will also be set up to block entry into Carver Park.
“We all love to be able to socialize, but when it comes down to just having reckless behavior and shooting, I mean, they just don’t understand,” said Columbus resident Deandra Bradley. “When bullets go, they have to go somewhere.”