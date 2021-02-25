16-year-old dies days after shooting at South Georgia park

He had been listed in critical condition for several days. Police had not shared any developments about suspects as of Thursday afternoon, according to the news station.

The teen’s deadly shooting was one of two that have occurred at the Columbus park and recreation center in a matter of days, Toyia Tucker, Columbus City Council member, told the news station. As a result, the city has opted to change the hours at the park, changing the window to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. rather than 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.