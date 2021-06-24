16 suspected sex trafficking victims among 20 children rescued in metro Atlanta

Authorities have not said whether any arrests were made in the weekslong operation, which was the third of its kind in Georgia.

Thirty-nine children, 15 of whom authorities said were trafficked for sex, were recovered in 2020 during a two-week operation in metro Atlanta and Macon. Those recovered ranged in age from 3 years old to 17 and had been missing from about two weeks to two years, authorities confirmed.

That operation led to the arrest of nine people. This week, the AG’s office indicted Terry Florence in DeKalb County for three counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in connection to the 2020 roundup. Each count carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“We are working every single day to rescue victims of human trafficking and put their buyers and traffickers behind bars,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in the release. “Our team will continue to track down every lead until there are no more victims of this horrific crime in Georgia and all perpetrators are behind bars.”

