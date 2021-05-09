ajc logo
15-year-old sought, accused of shooting man to death in Athens neighborhood

The 15-year-old is wanted on several charges, including felony murder.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who they say shot and killed a man in an Athens neighborhood late Saturday night.

Marquise Malcom is wanted on several charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault, in connection with the fatal incident.

Athens police were sent to a location along Carriage Court about 11 p.m. after the shooting was reported, police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said. When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Carlos Harper on the ground with gunshot wounds, he said.

First responders tried to save Harper’s life, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It is not clear how authorities connected Malcom to the fatal shooting, and police did not specify if he and Harper knew each other.

In addition to murder and aggravated assault, Malcom is charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on Malcom’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athens police.

