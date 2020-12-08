15-year-old charged with murder after double shooting in Cobb

A 15-year-old from Atlanta has been charged with murder following a shooting Friday in Cobb County, according to police.
Justin Derome Harris is accused of firing several shots at two people at a Cumberland Parkway address, his arrest warrant states. He is being charged as an adult.
“The said accused pointed a firearm at Jerome Harris and shot several bullets,” the warrant states. “The shooting caused Jerome to get struck several times in the upper body.”
Jerome Harris died from his injuries, according to police. No information was provided on whether Justin and Jerome Harris were related.
A second person was also shot but survived, police said. He was struck on the lower part of his body, the warrant for Justin Harris states.
Justin Harris was arrested Monday morning and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault, Cobb jail records show. He was being held without bond Tuesday.