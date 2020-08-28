14-year-old shot at DeKalb apartment complex, cops say

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg early Friday at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road about 12:30 a.m, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement. When they arrived, police discovered the teen with a gunshot wound.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but investigators do not believe it was random, Vincent said. No suspects have been identified in the case, which remains under investigation.
The injured teen was taken to the hospital and later released, according to police.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: