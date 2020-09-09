14-year-old injured in double shooting near SE Atlanta store

The double shooting happened in the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road about 2:40 a.m., police said in a statement. The address is listed as the location of the A-One Gas and Grocery Food Market.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found the teen and a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims told police a white car pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire on them, officials said.